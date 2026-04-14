‘Jumanji 3’ gets its official title as ‘Open World’

Los Angeles: The makers of the third instalment of the action-adventure franchise ‘Jumanji 3’, featuring Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black, said the film has been titled ‘Jumanji: Open World’.

The announcement was made at Sony’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Monday, where the first look and the trailer for the upcoming film were unveiled. It was attended by Hart, Johnson and Black.

The film is set to be released on December 25 and also features Karen Gillan. It is directed by Jake Kasdan and is produced by Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan.

The screenplay has been penned by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, who also wrote the earlier instalments.

The first film in the franchise, titled ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, was released in 2017, followed by another instalment, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ in 2019.

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ revolved around four teenagers getting stuck in a video game. The sequel features the group returning to the game, but they get their previous characters switched.

The ‘Jumanji’ franchise is based on the 1981 children's picture book ‘Jumanji’ by author Chris Van Allsburg. In 1995, Robin Williams starred in a standalone film, ‘Jumanji’, which served as a foundation for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and its sequels.