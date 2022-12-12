Julie Andrews Unsure About Returning For 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Julie Andrews says she is unsure about reprising her role of Clarisse Renaldi, the Queen regent of Genovia, in the upcoming third instalment of "The Princess Diaries" franchise.

It was confirmed last month that 'Disney' is working on the "The Princess Diaries 3", but according to Andrews she is not involved with the project.

"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews told entertainment website 'Access Hollywood'.

Directed by Gary Marshall, the original "The Princess Diaries" released in 2001. Starring Andrews as the Renaldi and Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the coming-of-age comedy was based on the popular Meg Cabot novel series.

The sequel titled "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" came out three years later and at the time, Andrews said, she had discussed the possible third part with the makers.

"It was talked about very shortly after (the second sequel) came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run," she said.

The upcoming "Princess Diaries" will be penned by Aadrita Mukerji with Debra Martin Chase attached as a producer and Melissa K Stack as an executive producer.

Further details about the project are currently under wraps.