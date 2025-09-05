Julia Roberts, Anna Wintour & more pay tribute to Giorgio Armani

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani’s work spanned the worlds of celebrity, fashion and power. His death, announced on Thursday at age 91, elicited an outpouring of tributes.

Ralph Lauren: “I have always had the deepest respect and admiration for Giorgio Armani, not only as a designer who never strayed from his vision, but as a man who loved his family and friends and his homeland in such a special way. Though he was an icon of the world of fashion, he lived with great humility and a love of living that inspired the way he worked and the way he lived. He created a world reflecting all the things he loved with a foreverness that will be his legacy.” - the American designer, in a statement to ‘The Associated Press’.

Anna Wintour: “Giorgio Armani had such a clear force of personality and vision that you knew his work instantly, wherever you found it. He understood power and attitude and elegance as well as anyone ever has in fashion and he understood women too: how they wanted to dress and what message they wanted to send as they asserted themselves through his rise in the 1970s, 1980s and beyond. He also never confined himself to one field or one discipline and understood that fashion can’t exist in a silo. For him, fashion wasn’t one thing: It was also film, music, sport, art, design and architecture and he left his mark in all these worlds and everywhere he went.” - the chief content officer for ‘Condé Nast’ said.

Mira Sorvino: “I still can’t believe it. I mean, I was just told like 20 minutes ago that he had passed and I didn’t even know he was in ill health. And I didn’t think of him as that old, you know. For me, he was like eternal - this brilliant, kind man who was so talented and created this whole kind of sophisticated, understated glamour that really defined the 1990s in a way. And he discovered me at the Venice Film Festival when ‘Mighty Aphrodite’ premiered there and asked if I could, if he could dress me. And he started dressing me then. I wore his beautiful designs to most of my most important moments in my career and in my personal life. I will really miss him and I think the world will miss him.” - the actress, in an interview with ‘The Associated Press’, recounted how Armani made her a retro-glam Oscar dress and her wedding dress.

Jessica Chastain: “Giorgio Armani was such a visionary. Family is very important to him. His friends were very important to him. He was such an incredible artist. And his legacy will go on and on, through the beautiful thing he’s created.” - the actress, in an interview with AP, recounted that she met her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, at an Armani fashion show in Paris in 2012.

Leonardo DiCaprio: “Giorgio Armani was a visionary whose influence reached far beyond design. I first met him many years ago in Milan and I remember being blown away by his creativity and genius. He was a legendary force who inspired generations and his legacy will continue to shape and uplift the world for years to come.” - the actor wrote on his ‘Instagram’ story.

Donatella Versace: “The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever.” - the Italian fashion designer wrote on ‘Instagram’.

Julia Roberts: “A true friend. A Legend.” - the actress, adding a broken heart emoji, wrote on ‘Instagram’.

Morgan Freeman: “On screen and off, in quiet moments and on the grandest stages, I have had the honour of wearing Armani. Today, we remember a man whose genius touched many lives and whose legacy of grace and timeless style will endure.” - the actor said.

Charles Leclerc: “A great honour to have had the chance to meet and work with such an amazing person. You will be missed, Giorgio.” - the Ferrari F1 driver and an ‘Armani’ ambassador wrote on ‘Instagram’.

Giorgia Meloni: “Giorgio Armani leaves us at 91 years old. With his elegance, sobriety and creativity, he was able to bring lustre to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world. An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything.” - the Italian prime minister, across her social media accounts and originally posted in Italian.

Victoria Beckham: “The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani - a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever. I feel honoured to have called him a friend.” - the English fashion designer and former ‘Spice Girl’ wrote on ‘Instagram’.

Russell Crowe: “Giorgio. 1997 at the Cannes Film Festival, after my bag was lost in transit, LA Confidential producer Arnon Milchan sent me to the ‘Armani’ store with a credit card to get a suit for the premiere. That began a love affair with ‘Armani’ suits that continues to this day. Giorgio Armani has made a deep contribution to fashion, to design and to popular culture. His energy, vision and finesse have made a mark acknowledged around the globe. I adored him. He was so kind. So many significant moments in my life, awards, wedding and Wimbledon - all in ‘Armani’. I have been looking forward to seeing him; plans were in place for Milan at the end of this month. Alas… What a life he had, from his beginnings to his glory.” - the actor wrote on ‘X’.

Samuel L Jackson: “Thank you, Giorgio Armani, for your countless years of friendship, collaboration and dedication to your visionary craft. May God bless you as you are welcomed into eternal peace.” - the actor, on ‘Instagram’.

Valentino Garavani: “I mourn someone I have always considered a friend, never a rival. I can only bow to his immense talent, to the changes he brought to fashion and above all, to his unwavering loyalty to one style: his own.” - the Italian designer behind Valentino, on ‘Instagram’.

Michelle Pfeiffer: “I am heartbroken to hear of Giorgio Armani’s passing. Kind, generous and loyal. A true pioneer of elegance. A global inspiration. And today, a massive loss for all. Thank you for everything Giorgio Armani - it was an honour and privilege to work with you on so many momentous occasions in my life and to witness your craft firsthand.” - the actress, on ‘Instagram’.

Diane Kruger: “Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Giorgio Armani. One of the nicest people and mentors I was lucky enough to meet and work with. Thinking about Roberta and his family and everyone who worked with him.” - the actress, on ‘Instagram’.