'Jubilee', 'Dahaad', 'Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai' emerge winners at TOIFA OTT Awards 2023

New Delhi: "Jubilee", "Dahaad" and "Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai" scooped up the top honours at the inaugural OTT edition of the TOIFA Awards, which celebrated outstanding achievements in the Hindi entertainment industry focusing on web films and series released in 2023.

The award ceremony, held on Saturday night in Mumbai, recognised exceptional talent across various categories, including acting, content creation and technical expertise, in the digital space.

In the web series segment, Prime Video's period drama "Jubilee", billed as a love letter to the golden age of Hindi cinema, won five awards, including the ‘Drama Series of the Year.’ Its creators Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen were named ‘Showrunner for OTT’.

Alokananda Dasgupta (‘Excellence in Background Score’), Shruti Kapoor (‘Excellence in Costume Design’) and ‘Casting Bay’ (‘Excellence in Casting Ensemble Web Series’) also received accolades for "Jubilee".

Sonakshi Sinha won the award for ‘Acting Excellence (Female)’ for crime drama "Dahaad", which also marked her web series debut. She also earned the trophy for ‘Female Actor Web Series’. Vijay Varma, Sinha's co-star in the ‘Prime Video’ series, earned the ‘Acting Excellence in Negative Role’ trophy.

Suvinder Pal Vicky was the top choice in the ‘Acting Excellence (Male)’ category for Clean Slate Filmz's "Kohrra" (‘Netflix’), which was also named the ‘Crime/Thriller/Horror Series of the Year’.

For his web series debut "Farzi" (‘Prime Video’), Shahid Kapoor won the award for ‘Male Actor Web Series’. Mona Singh earned the accolade in the ‘Acting Excellence in a supporting role (Female)’ category for "Made In Heaven" season 2, also on ‘Prime Video’.

Hats Off Productions' "Happy Family: Conditions Apply" was declared the ‘Comedy Series of the Year’, with actor Ratna Pathak Shah winning the trophy for ‘Acting Excellence in a Comedy Role’ in the ‘Prime Video’ show.

For his role in "The Railway Men", Babil Khan earned the award for ‘Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role (Male)’. The ‘Netflix’ series also won the honour for ‘Excellence in Visual Effects’ (‘Filmgate and Nube Circus’).

Aryan Singh Ahlawat of ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series "School of Lies" was named ‘Debut Actor of the Year’. Netflix's "Indian Matchmaking S3" emerged as ‘Reality Show of the Year’.

Dhananjay Navagrah, Barny Crocker and Ewan Mulligan were recognised for ‘Excellence In Cinematography’ for their work on the ‘Netflix’ survival drama thriller series "Kaala Paani".

In the film segment of the ‘TOIFA OTT’ edition, "Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai" was the top winner with five awards. The ‘ZEE5’ courtroom drama, inspired by true incidents, was fronted by Manoj Bajpayee.

It won honours for ‘Film of the Year’, Bajpayee (‘Male Actor Web Film’), Apoorv Singh Karki (‘Director Award for Film’), Sumeet Kotiyan (‘Excellence in Editing’) and Deepak Kingrani (‘Excellence in Writing’).

Kareena Kapoor Khan won the award for ‘Female Actor Web Film’ for Netflix's "Jaane Jaan", her first direct-to-digital movie. Varma won another award at the ceremony. He won the ‘Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role (Male)’ honour for "Jaane Jaan".

The ‘Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role’ award went to Wamiqa Gabbi for "Khufiya" on ‘Netflix’.

The streamer picked up two more awards: ‘Acting Excellence in a Comedy Role’ for Sanya Malhotra ("Kathal") and ‘Debut Actor of the Year’ for Agastya Nanda ("The Archies").

Abhishek Banerjee won the ‘Acting Excellence in a Negative Role’ award for "Apurva", streaming on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.

The ‘TOIFA OTT Edition 2023’ aimed to celebrate and honour exemplary talent in acting, content creation and technical prowess in Hindi films and series premiering on Indian online video streaming platforms.