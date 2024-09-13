Jr NTR’s ‘Devara Part 1’ goes global

The highly anticipated action-drama, ‘Devara Part 1’, starring NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to make its international debut at the ‘Beyond Fest 2024’. The film will be screened on the eve of the film’s world theatrical premiere at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. This makes ‘Devara’ the only Indian film to be invited at the festival this year.

This year along with ‘Devara’, Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist in 70mm’, Marielle Heller’s ‘Nightbitch’, Ali Abbasi’s ‘The Apprentice’ and Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ will also be screened at the prestigious fest.

‘Beyond Fest’ in 2022 had hosted S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, which made history at the Oscars. In the past, the film fest has also hosted screenings for films like ‘Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol’, ‘Black Christmas’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Dunkirk’.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara Part 1’ is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 27. The film’s trailer was recently launched in Mumbai. The film has made more than one million dollars in pre-sales from advance bookings of North American premieres till now.