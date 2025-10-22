Joseph Quinn won’t return for ‘Stranger Things 5’

Los Angeles: Joseph Quinn, who essayed the role of Eddie Munson in the popular horror series ‘Stranger Things’, won’t return for the fifth season. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, known as The Duffer Brothers, the upcoming season will release on ‘Netflix’ on November 26.

“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead. Joe is so busy anyway that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot ‘Stranger Things’? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground,” Matt told the ‘Empire’ in an interview.

The first season of ‘Stranger Things’ was released in 2016, followed by other seasons in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Set in the 1980s, the story of ‘Stranger Things’ revolves around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension. It features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and others.

Eddie Munson was the outcast metal head in Hawkins High School and the idiosyncratic leader of the Hellfire Club, a fringe school society oriented around ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ who befriends Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin). Eddie sacrifices himself for the core group in the fourth season and dies a hero.