Jonita Gandhi talks about her experience of meeting Dua Lipa

Singer Jonita Gandhi recently hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on ‘Reddit’. Fans flooded her comment section with questions about her early career, collaborations and the experience of being a singer in the industry. The ‘Nadaaniyan’ title track singer gave her two cents about the industry and recalled opening for global pop sensations such as Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa.

Talking about opening for the ‘Shape of You’ singer, she said, “I had the best time when I performed ahead of Ed Sheeran in Chennai and I have immense love for the Chennai audience. It was so fun to showcase my original music and also play some Tamil bangers, not to mention hang with Ed backstage!” The singer added that it was an unforgettable night.

Gandhi also talked about her experience of meeting ‘Levitating’ singer Dua Lipa. “It was amazing to meet her and I remember thinking she’s actually gorgeous in person. She told me that I smelt good and she was really happy when I gave her a couple of pairs of ‘jhumkas’ as a gift,” said the singer. Jonita performed at the ‘Zomato Feeding India Concert’ in 2024, which was headlined by Lipa.

She also took names of Indian artistes who she has enjoyed working with, such as Ali Sethi, Arijit Singh and Divine. She expressed her desire to work with Shreya Ghoshal, calling the ‘Barso Re’ singer amazing.

Jonita slowly started climbing the ranks of ‘YouTube’ around 2012 while performing covers of famous Bollywood songs alongside YouTuber Akash Gandhi. Her first gig in Bollywood was in the Shah Rukh Khan movie ‘Chennai Express’. The 38-year-old even talked about the current state of playback singers in the industry and the need for more female voices.

She talked about how playback singers do get paid for films, but unfortunately not always. “Please do your part by supporting female artistes and songs that have predominantly female voices. It’s up to you guys to make those songs equally successful,” added the artiste.