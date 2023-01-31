Jonas Brothers felicitated with the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles: The pop rock band ‘Jonas Brothers’, comprising Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony, held on Hollywood Boulevard recently, also marked the first public appearance of Nick and ‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

According to the American portal ‘ABC News’, the trio thanked their family, friends and fans for their success over their 18-year career.

‘Jonas Brothers’, formed in 2005, rose to prominence following their appearances in Disney Channel’s series ‘Jonas’ and became popular through their albums such as ‘It’s About Time’ (2006), ‘Jonas Brothers’ (2007), ‘A Little Bit Longer’ (2008) and others.

At the event, the brothers also thanked their respective wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka, who came out to support the group on their milestone.

“Danielle, my beautiful wife. I love you so much. I could not have done this without you. Your support for the past 15 years - you’ve seen us through all of it. Thank you for everything. Alena and Valentina. This is a pretty cool moment, don’t you think? This is cool, but you two are my brightest stars,” said Kevin.

Joe termed ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie his ‘partner-in-crime’ and gave a shout-out to their two daughters at home.

“Daddy loves you to the moon and back,” he said.

Nick thanked Priyanka, with whom he welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, last January via surrogacy, for being ‘the rock in the storm’.

“You are the calm and the crazy and I love being married to you. It’s the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you,” he said.

Addressing their one-year-old daughter in the audience, the singer said, “Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.” Later, Priyanka took to her official ‘Instagram’ account to congratulate her husband on receiving the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“So proud of you, my love! Congratulations,” she captioned a picture of the ‘Jonas Brothers’ and a video of her soothing Malti Marie.