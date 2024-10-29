Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz to reunite for action thriller 'Day Drinker'

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz are set to reteam for "Day Drinker", a thriller that hails from ‘Lionsgate’.

Marc Webb, the director behind "500 Days of Summer" and two "Amazing Spider-Man" films starring Andrew Garfield, is on board to helm the upcoming movie.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, "Day Drinker" follows a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. Both of them soon find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly and connected in unexpected ways.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Depp and Cruz after "Blow", "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" and "Murder on the Orient Express".

Chelsea Kujawa is overseeing the project for ‘Lionsgate’. Dan Freedman negotiated the deals for the studio.

It also marks Depp's most high-profile project of late following the many controversies that arose from his highly publicised divorce from "Aquaman" actor Amber Heard. His directorial "Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness" recently premiered at the Rome Film Festival.

Cruz was last seen in the 2023 sports drama "Ferrari".