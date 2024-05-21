John Locke says new season of 'Heartstopper' will deal with darker issues

Los Angeles: "Heartstopper" star John Locke says the new season of the hit ‘Netflix’ romantic drama will be "more grown-up" with a focus on mental health.

The story, which explores teen crushes and sexuality, through Charlie Spring, a high school student in Kent, England, is slated to premiere on October 3.

"It's definitely a more grown-up season. We deal with darker issues. Charlie's mental health is a big focus. And it’s still a heartstopper, so there's always the light at the end of the tunnel, which is a really great way of dealing with issues like that,” he told ‘Deadline’.

The show also features Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, the love interest of Locke's character.

Jonathan Bailey of "Bridgerton" fame, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" star Hayley Atwell and "Back to Black" star Eddie Marsan will be part of the third season star cast.

‘Heartstopper’ is a British coming-of-age romance comedy drama, written and created by Alice Osmen based on her graphic novel of the same name.