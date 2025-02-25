John Abraham slams the high entourage costs of actors

In the last few years, the entourage costs of Bollywood stars have become a huge talking point. This includes the payment of the team which comes with every actor and there are at least five to six people - right from the hair and make-up person to the stylist. Many a time, this also includes the fees of the fitness trainer of actors. While it’s just the trend today, in a recent interview, John Abraham criticised the rising entourage costs.

The actor said that it’s just mental how much they get paid. He said during an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter India’, “It’s already hurting Hindi cinema. At this point in time, we shouldn’t be paying people to act in films because we don’t justify those huge budgets. The huge fees that we get paid and we can’t load a film with entourage costs as well. It’s ridiculous. Don’t know if actors are thinking this way or if is it their agent making them think differently. I understand you are put in a bubble, but you can’t be so daft. You need to see the real world. If people are blowing sunshine from your backside, you need to wake up and smell the coffee. As an industry, we are really suffering.”

The actor added that it’s ‘mental’ that stylists get Rs 2 lakh per day and that this heavy entourage cost is bleeding the industry.

He further opened up on how actors should take money depending on the profit of the movie: “Actors should admit that we are down the deep black hole and actors should go to the backend and work on the film. Actors should say that if films make a profit, we make profits because we have earned our millions. How much more will you suck the system dry?”

However, one can’t deny that today even the producers are ready to pay those exorbitant fees just with the hope that their movie will get a good opening. “But producers are all willing to pay those obscene amounts as well.” He further added how producers and makers should change the way they approach their movies. “Make films, don’t make proposals. Today no actor can get you any opening. Get your content right and cast actors according to the script,” he said.

John will be seen next in ‘Diplomat’.