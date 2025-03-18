John Abraham says he is a strong supporter of Karan Johar

John Abraham and Aditya Chopra first collaborated in 2004 on the film ‘Dhoom’. Their collaborations continued with films like ‘Kabul Express’ (2006), ‘New York’ (2009), ‘Pathaan’ (2023) and ‘Vedaa’ (2024) with most of the films opening to positive reviews at the box office. With about two decades of friendship, John Abraham believes Aditya Chopra is his best critic.

In a recent interview with ‘Filmfare’, Abraham, who often claims that his career is built on criticism, said director-producer Aditya Chopra is his most ruthless critic. He shared, “My most ruthless and best advisor is Aditya Chopra. My biggest critic is Aditya Chopra in the film space. If I do something, he will be like, ‘Why the hell did you screw this up?’ Or when I am doing something good, he will be like, ‘Yeah, it’s good’.”

John revealed Aditya was his senior in school, while Uday Chopra and Hrithik Roshan were his classmates. They all studied in Bombay Scottish. Speaking further about Aditya, John said, “I really look up to him and love his advise. There is no filter. He says it as it is. I get my advise from there.”

The actor was all praises for yet another man from the industry: Karan Johar. He said, “The other person who I really love and care about is Karan. I think he is one of the most wonderful people I have met. I haven’t had any work with him in a long time, but he has always been there for me.”

John added, “There is a lot of criticism around Karan, but I am his strong supporter. I believe that he doesn’t deserve that.”