John Abraham reveals he ‘didn’t work for four years’

John Abraham spoke about embarking on a career as a film producer when he felt dissatisfied with the movies he was doing as an actor. He said that for several years, he didn’t have work because the industry had written him off. But things changed after he took matters into his own hands and proved to the industry that he was more than just a chiselled action hero.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, John was asked why he decided to become a producer and he said, “Because the movies I was doing and the movies I was watching, I was not happy with them. I wanted to change things. Everybody’s life has an X and a Y axis. A Z-axis came into my life. Suddenly, people started seeing me as more than just a bulky guy. They began to believe that I had brains, too. They realised that I could make different kinds of films, like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Parmanu’ and ‘Batla House’. The first defining point in my life was ‘Jism’, then ‘Dhoom’ and then I became a producer.”

Asked if he was happy during this transition, John said, “Yes, I’m always happy. I’m never insecure. Before ‘Parmanu’, when I didn’t work for four years, a lot of newcomers came into the industry. I was told I was done. I’m finished. I’m out. When ‘Parmanu’ was released, I didn’t even understand if I was in or out. It worked. Just keep working. Even when I was ‘free’, I never stopped working. Just work hard, people will see your honesty.”