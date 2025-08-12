John Abraham on SC’s stray dog order: Impractical & inhumane

Bollywood actor-producer Abraham has appealed to Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, urging a review of the recent Supreme Court direction for the removal of Delhi’s community dogs to shelters and faraway places, calling it illegal, impractical and inhumane.

In his letter, John said, “I hope you will agree that these are not ‘strays’ but community dogs - respected and loved by many and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations.”

He pointed out that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Dog Rules 2023 require the sterilisation, vaccination and return of community dogs to their home areas - an approach endorsed by the World Health Organisation and proven effective in cities like Jaipur (70 percent dogs sterilised) and Lucknow (84 percent).

The letter further warned that displacing Delhi’s estimated 10 lakh community dogs will not only cause suffering but also worsen public health risks, as new, unvaccinated dogs move in due to the ‘vacuum effect’ created by dogs who are removed. He urged for compassion, science-based solutions and compliance with Indian law to safeguard both humans and animals.

John explained that methodological animal birth control ‘safeguards public health while honouring the constitutional values of compassion and coexistence’.