John Abraham describes action spy thriller 'Pathaan' as a 'biggie'

Mumbai: Bollywood star John Abraham recently thanked fans for showering love on the trailer of his highly anticipated film ‘Pathaan’, describing the action spy thriller as a ‘biggie’ that is the result of a lot of hard work.

The actor completes 20 years in the cinema next week and said the release of the ‘Yash Raj Films’ project was a special moment for him.

Fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Pathaan’ is slated to be released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“In my years in cinema, this moment, right here, right now, is a special one. Amazingly, you have showered so much love on the trailer of ‘Pathaan’. A lot of hard work has gone into making this one. It’s a biggie,” Abraham, who made his acting debut with 2003’s ‘Jism’, wrote on his ‘Instagram Stories’.

The trailer for the Siddharth Anand directorial was released on January 10. The video opens with the Abraham-led mercenary outfit ‘Outfit X’ wreaking havoc and announcing an impending attack on Indian soil, spelling the end of exile for Khan’s spy Pathaan.

The 50-year-old actor also praised film producer Aditya Chopra for giving him ‘some of my best roles’ of his career. He has worked with the banner on both massy and critical hits such as ‘Dhoom’ (2004), ‘Kabul Express’ (2006) and ‘New York’ (2009).

“Adi has always given me some of my best roles.”