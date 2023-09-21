Joel Kinnaman calls 'working with Nicolas Cage a career highlight'

Hollywood actor Joel Kinnaman, who essays the role of a driver in ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, has shared that for him, working with Nicolas Cage is a career highlight.

The film follows an innocent taxi ride that takes an unexpected turn when the passenger holds the driver at gunpoint. A serious case of ‘there’s always more than meets the eye’, the film uncovers the characters’ secrets in a mind-boggling chain of events.

Talking about the film, Joel Kinnaman said: “ ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ is the psychological cat-and-mouse game between the driver and the passenger. I play the driver and Nicolas Cage plays the passenger. The passenger has a lot of anger built up.”

“He’s out to get the driver, but we don’t really know why. We don’t know what’s going on, but he kidnaps him at the beginning of the film and over the course of the film, we get to watch this game unspool. It’s almost like a cinematic theatre play because it’s me and him throughout the whole journey,” the ‘Suicide Squad’ star added.

Continuing about his experience, he said: “I’ve done a lot of theatre and of course, you’re on stage for hours sometimes. There’s like a concentration that builds between you and there’s this logic that performers understand. And to get to do that with Nicolas Cage was a career highlight.”

‘Sympathy For The Devil’ will stream on ‘Lionsgate Play’ on September 29.