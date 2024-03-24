Jitendra Kumar opens up about his biggest insecurity

Jitendra Kumar, best known as Jeetu Bhaiya from the ‘TVF’ show ‘Kota Factory’, said that growing up in a small town led to him developing certain insecurities in his life. Even though he bagged a seat at the country’s premier tech institute, the IIT, he always felt that coming from a Hindi medium background put him at some sort of disadvantage. This feeling only intensified when he moved to Mumbai to become an actor.

Talking to Raj Shamani on his ‘YouTube’ channel, Jitendra was asked if his Hindi-medium background was his ‘biggest insecurity’ and he replied, “You can say that.” He continued, “When you meet kids who have all studied in English, you become alien to them and they become alien to you. The problem arises when everyone is appreciative of those kids, even your parents.”

Jitendra said that when one’s family is impressed with other kids who can speak English, the Hindi-speaking children start feeling insecure. “If your family is very impressed with these kids, then you are insecure. You think, ‘What just happened?’. Because you didn’t get yourself enrolled in a Hindi medium school. When your family starts appreciating others, then you feel alone,” he said.

Jitendra was also asked about the English-speaking culture in Bollywood, where people speak English off-screen but have to recite dialogues in Hindi. To this end, the actor said that this is not just the case with the movie industry but everywhere where English is ‘given a sort of special treatment’.

“Other countries have really preserved their language and they have used it. It’s only here that English is seen as a premium language and that leads to some insecurities, but once someone understands that this isn’t a real thing, then they won’t face any problems,” he said.