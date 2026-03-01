Jim Carrey receives Honorary Cesar Award

Los Angeles: Jim Carrey, known for Hollywood comedies ‘The Mask’, ‘Liar Liar’ and ‘Dumb and Dumber’, is the recipient of the Honorary Cesar award this year for his contribution to the visual arts.

At the awards, France’s highest cinema honours, Carrey delivered an emotional speech in French where he called himself ‘fortunate’ to be able to share his art with people around the globe.

“As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor’s hands, which you shape to your heart’s desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me,” Carrey said in his acceptance speech at the Olympia in Paris.

Carrey, whose career spans four decades in stand-up, television, cinema, literature and visual arts, is also known for films such as ‘The Trueman Show’ and ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’. The actor has been in the acting industry for over four decades.

Carrey, 64, attended the ceremony alongside his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and partner Mina. The actor thanked his family and credited his late father and musician, Percy Joseph Carrey, for introducing him to the ‘value of love, generosity and laughter’.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father. Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity and laughter... So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn’t speak French, but I’m just learning it. My tongue is tired,” he said.