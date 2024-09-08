‘Jigra’ teaser trailer: Alia Bhatt plays a protective sister to a jailed Vedang Raina

New Delhi: The makers of ‘Jigra’ released the teaser trailer of Vasan Bala’s upcoming film starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as a brother-sister duo.

Backed by ‘Dharma Productions’, the Hindi movie is slated to be released on October 11.

The 2.49-minute video was shared on social media by the team of ‘Jigra’, which follows an intense Bhatt going to great lengths to free her brother, played by Raina, who is behind bars.

Bala, known for films such as ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, thanked his collaborators in an ‘Instagram’ post.

“Made this with people who were there from the beginning, who knew me more than me and then met people who had more faith in me than I have in myself. I don’t know how to show but it is what it is - only love and gratitude. Ulti ginti shuru! In cinemas on October 11,” the filmmaker wrote.

Bhatt also shared the teaser trailer on her ‘Instagram’ handle. She wrote, “Ulti ginti shuru! ‘Jigra’ teaser trailer is out now! In cinemas on October 11.”

‘Jigra’ is backed by Bhatt’s ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’ and is written by Bala. It was previously scheduled to be released on September 27.