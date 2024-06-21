‘Jigra’ resonated with Alia Bhatt as a mother

Alia Bhatt is on a high, both personally and professionally, having tasted success with all her recent projects. She is also mother to her toddler Raha, who will turn two this year. The actor has often spoken about how motherhood impacts every aspect of her life and largely influences her decisions, which is why her next movie ‘Jigra’, which she is also producing, is extremely special for her.

While talking to a leading media house, Alia said, “The time when ‘Jigra’ came to me, I was going through my most tigress, protective phase. It’s possibly why I went mad about the material. It really spoke to me. Maybe it would have spoken to me prior as well, but it spoke to me very differently. It hit a different chord. Maybe something else must have come out of that. It’s not like I can measure or mould that, but motherhood does make a difference.”

Talking about how motherhood has a deep influence on her daily life, she said, “It really is inexplicable what motherhood does to you because it is ever so changing and evolving. As your relationship with your child blooms, your soul also evolves with that. You are just soaking it when it happens. I am someone with very high empathy so whenever I choose a script or read a certain material, that empathetic part of me is wide open and it is all about how deep that subject hits, entertains or stirs.”

“The change that has happened is that my empathy has gone higher, I am way more sensitive. So, anything now to do with family, protection… Not that I wasn’t a family person earlier. You love your parents and sister, but something changes when you become a parent yourself. There is a very primal, protective feeling that comes in.”