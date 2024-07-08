Jibraan Khan didn’t audition for Tiger Shroff's role in ‘SOTY 2’

Recently, reports were rife that actor Jibraan Khan had earlier auditioned for ‘Student of The Year 2’, but couldn’t be picked, as he looked too young for the role.

However, the actor, who made his debut recently with ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, said that he, in fact, had never auditioned for Tiger Shroff’s role in the Punit Malhotra directorial.

Jibraan, while speaking to a leading media house said, “It was one of the auditions that did happen and somebody asked is it ‘Student of The Year’? And I said, ‘Yeah, one of them’. But I was never going for Tiger’s part in that and I don’t know why people are saying that.”

The actor added, “I never meant it that way. I was never auditioning for his role. It was always Tiger Shroff’s film. I think it was for actor Aditya Seal’s role and rightly so, I used to look younger than them three to four years ago.”

“What I faced was that I looked very kiddish, which was not working a few years ago and now suddenly there is a demand for looking young again. If you see my ‘Instagram’ from a few years ago, I have a beard in every picture because that was the demand.”