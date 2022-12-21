'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' A Celebration Of Pathaan's Panache: Siddharth Anand

Pathaan is India's biggest-ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films' action extravaganza film is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and stars the biggest superstars of the country: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The makers dropped the first look at the second song from the film, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' featuring Khan and Padukone looking drop-dead gorgeous!

About the song that has been released today, Siddharth said, " 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy, Pathaan, who has an irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, vibe and confidence can make anyone dance to tunes."

"The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is a modern fusion 'Qawaali' and is a celebration of Pathaan's style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to the music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for," he added.

Siddharth further said, " 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' also features Deepika, who is again looking for a million bucks. Their combination is electrifying on screen and this song is a treat for everyone across the world who loves SRK and Deepika as their favourite on-screen pair."

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema, given their epic blockbusters 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.