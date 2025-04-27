Jesse Plemons joins 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Los Angeles: Actor Jesse Plemons, best known for ‘Breaking Bad’, has become the latest addition to the star cast of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’, the 37-year-old actor will join the previously announced cast, which includes Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling book. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film is expected to be released on November 20, 2026.

Plemons’ latest work is ‘Kinds of Kindness’ by Yorgos Lanthimos. Released in 2024, the film also starred Margaret Qualley, Emma Stone and Hunter Schafer.