'Jersey' was a beautiful film: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his web series, ‘Farzi’, recently opened up about the failure of his last film, ‘Jersey’. The film was released in April last year.

Talking about the same, the Bollywood actor told a news portal that the failure of the film just broke his heart. According to him, it was a really beautiful film and the universe was not kind to them. The songs were out and the film was pushed for four months.

With ‘Jersey’, Shahid realised that films are like fast food, as one has to consume them at that moment. If you wait, then the fun is lost. They haven’t ever faced such a scenario - a pandemic - so they didn’t know how to go about it and unfortunately, the film had to suffer, Shahid told the news portal.

Elaborating further, the actor added that they didn’t do justice to the film. According to him, they could have made better choices. However, the actor understands that some things are meant to be a certain way. Even when ‘you have control over things, there’s sometimes no control’.

‘Jersey’ was an official Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film of the same name. The Hindi remake also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The film faced multiple delays in its release owing to the pandemic.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bloody Daddy’. This is the first time the actor and the director will be coming together for a film. Apart from this, he is also reportedly a part of Anees Bazmee’s untitled comedy film.