Jensen Ackles is bummed about ‘Countdown’ cancellation

Los Angeles: ‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles spoke about the cancellation of his show ‘Countdown’ after a single season on an ‘Instagram’ post, calling it a ‘bummer’.

The crime thriller debuted its first season in June and followed LAPD officer Mark Meachum, played by Ackles, who joins a secret task force to investigate a murder but gets caught up in a larger plot to save the city. The show’s cancellation was announced by ‘Prime Video’ on Friday.

“As some of you may have seen already, ‘Countdown’ didn’t get picked up for another season. Amazon’s gonna let it go and it’s a bummer because I had such an amazing time making that show. Had an absolute blast with the cast and the crew,” Ackles said in a video post on his ‘Instagram’.

He added, “Sometimes you can set out to do your best and check all those boxes and ultimately, it’s out of your hands. That’s the way it goes in this industry. That’s the end for Mark Meachum. But I’m thankful for the experience. We’ll see you down the road on something else, I guess.”

‘Countdown’, created and written by Derek Haas, also starred actors Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, Uli Latukefu, Rachel Armstrong and Bogdan Yasinski.