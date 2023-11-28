Jennifer Lopez’s ninth album ‘This Is Me ... Now’ to release in February 2024

Los Angeles: Pop star Jennifer Lopez’s first studio album in a decade, 'This Is Me…Now', will come out on February 16, 2024.

According to entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’, the singer's ninth album will be accompanied by a movie “inspired by the music” releasing on the same date.

‘Amazon MGM Studios’ has acquired and will release "This Is Me…Now: The Film" on ‘Prime Video’ worldwide. It is produced by ‘Nuyorican Productions’.

" 'This Is Me...Now'. The musical experience begins on February 16, 2024, at ‘Prime Video’ @thenewbmg @bmg_us," Lopez posted on ‘Instagram’ on Monday along with a teaser of the new album.

The release of 'This Is Me…Now' will celebrate the anniversary of its sister album, 'This is Me…Then', which was released 20 years ago.

The new album, written and executive-produced by Lopez and Rogét Chayed, along with Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith, INK and others, will combine R&B, pop, hip-hop and Lopez’s vocals.

The movie, based on the album, is described as an "intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love".

"Lopez has created an immersive world where music and visuals intertwine, revealing the challenges faced and the triumphs achieved. Audiences will witness the transformation and vulnerability in every frame," ‘Prime Video’ said.

Lopez had announced the album in November 2022 and also issued a track listing that includes among its titles "Dear Ben Pt. II", presumably a sequel to "Dear Ben" of 'This is Me... Then'. The song is said to be in reference to her husband, actor Ben Affleck, with whom she rekindled her romance after years apart and tied the knot in July.

Lopez has so far released eight studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one soundtrack, one extended play, 65 singles, five charity singles and 12 promotional singles.

She has sold more than 80 million records with 15 billion streams worldwide.