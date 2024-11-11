Jennifer Lopez opens about overcoming personal struggles

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is once again drawing on her personal experiences as she embarks on a powerful new role in her upcoming film, ‘Unstoppable’.

During an event following a movie screening on November 5, the actress spoke candidly about her own life, including her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck and how she has navigated ‘challenging relationships’, as per ‘Page Six’.

Lopez, who plays Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles, explained how the character’s journey resonated with her own. “I think a lot of women have gone through that,” Lopez said, touching on the difficulties of balancing motherhood and personal struggles.

“She (Judy) and I talked a lot,” Lopez added, referring to her efforts to truly embody the role of a mother facing adversity. In ‘Unstoppable’, Lopez’s character supports her son’s rise to success while dealing with her own struggles, a storyline Lopez found deeply relatable.

“I wanted to really understand Judy and make sure she felt safe with me (while) sharing details of her experience,” Lopez said, as per ‘Page Six’.

The singer-actress, who is also a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, noted the protective instincts she shares with her character.

“When you talk to Judy’s kids, including Anthony, they say, ‘My mom’s so positive. She’s so great’, but there was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children,” Lopez shared, emphasising the lengths parents go to protect their children from their own struggles.

Lopez revealed that, beyond portraying a mother figure, she wanted to explore Judy’s inner strength - how she raised her children while maintaining her personal dignity and resilience.

“I didn’t want anybody to see me. I wanted them to see Judy in it,” she explained, as per ‘Page Six’. The film, produced by Ben Affleck’s ‘Artists Equity’ production company, is scheduled to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.

When asked earlier this month about Lopez’s performance, Affleck, who is currently in the process of divorcing Lopez after two years of marriage, said, “Jennifer is spectacular,” as per ‘Page Six’. Lopez, in turn, graciously acknowledged the compliment during an event, “I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” she replied.