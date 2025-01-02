Jennifer Lopez feels subject of ‘Unstoppable’ deserves all attention

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, who separated from Ben Affleck earlier, keeps reminding Judy Robles, the subject of her new movie, that she deserves all the attention she’s been getting. The pair are currently promoting ‘Unstoppable’. The inspirational sports drama has been earning awards buzz and at screenings, Robles has been greeted with standing ovations, reported ‘Variety’.

The audiences are impressed by how successfully this single mom raised her son, Anthony, despite having to endure financial hardships and an abusive relationship. “I tell her all the time, ‘You need to own who you are and what you’ve done. You’re inspiring every mother who has ever struggled. You have triumphed. You’ve raised a son who has become a leader and you deserve credit’. But she’s very humble,” said Lopez.

Anthony, as ‘Unstoppable’ watchers know, became a college wrestling champ, an improbable accomplishment given that he was born with only one leg. As per ‘Variety’, Judy was there on the sidelines, unexpectedly learning the same lesson she tried to teach him: ‘You can achieve anything if you work hard enough’. After Anthony graduated, Judy went back to school, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree, eventually becoming an associate athletic director at ASU.

Jennifer related to her character’s journey: “We were kindred spirits. We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and had hopes and dreams for them. We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together,” she shared.

‘Unstoppable’ has scored singer and actress Jennifer Lopez some of the best reviews of her career.