Jennifer Lawrence shares why she didn't use an intimacy coordinator on 'Die, My Love'

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, who co-stars with Robert Pattinson in the upcoming film ‘Die, My Love’, said she did not use an intimacy coordinator on the set as she felt safe with the actor.

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. It follows Lawrence and Pattinson’s characters as they move to a small town when they become new parents. This move, however, leads to Grace (Lawrence) descending into psychosis, pushing her marriage to its limits.

“We did not have an intimacy coordinator or maybe we did, but we didn’t really. I felt really safe with Rob,” Lawrence said during her appearance on the ‘Las Culturistas’ podcast.

She added, “He is not pervy and very in love with (partner) Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There was never anything weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that, I would probably have an intimacy coordinator.”

A Palme d'Or competitor at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, ‘Die My Love’ is set to theatrically release on November 7. Besides Lawrence and Pattinson, it also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek in pivotal roles.