Jennifer Lawrence has been keen to make a comedy movie for a while

Jennifer Lawrence admitted that it’s hard to make a comedy ‘where you’re not offending people’.

The 32-year-old Hollywood actor stars alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in the new coming-of-age rom-com ‘No Hard Feelings’ and Lawrence predicted that ‘everyone’ will be offended by the movie in one way or another, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

The award-winning star told ‘Sky News’, “I think it’s time for just a good old-fashioned laugh. And it really is hard to make a comedy without offending people. Everybody, in some sense, will be offended by this film. You’re welcome.”

Jennifer plays the part of Maddie, an Uber driver who is facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed. The Hollywood star admitted that she’s been keen to make a comedy movie for a while.

She said, “I was definitely always open to comedy. I wouldn’t say I was like: ‘I really want my character to try to have sex with a young person’, but I just read it and it was the funniest thing I’d ever read.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Barth Feldman believes that the movie does an excellent job of ‘continuing to push limits’. The 21-year-old actor plays the part of Percy, whom Maddie tries to seduce in return for money and Andrew relished being part of the project.

He said, “We need to be able to engage with being offended. There was and is like a big overcorrect because we realised there were so many things that we were joking about that we shouldn’t be and I think this movie does a really good job of continuing to push limits while still engaging with the conversation that the things that these people are doing are wrong and not a good idea.”