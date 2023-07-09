Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Garner will be reprising her anti-hero assassin Elektra in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" movie.

"Deadpool 3" features Ryan Reynolds as the titular foul-mouthed anti-hero and marks Hugh Jackman's return as fan-favourite Wolverine.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the ‘Marvel Studios’ production is currently shooting.

Shawn Levy, who has collaborated with Reynolds on "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project", is directing the upcoming movie which marks the anti-hero's entry in ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ (MCU) after 20th Century Fox's merger with ‘Disney’.

The film is penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also wrote the previous two instalments.

Garner first essayed the role of Elektra in 2003's "Daredevil" film, which starred her former husband Ben Affleck as the titular superhero. She returned for 2005 spin-off movie "Elektra", but the film was a box office debacle.

"Deadpool 3" is produced by ‘Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige, Levy and Reynolds. The film will hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.