Jennifer Garner gets candid about her training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' role

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Garner shared behind-the-scenes videos of her gruelling training to fit into the role of Elektra Natchios for "Deadpool and Wolverine" movie.

The actor, who worked with director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds on "The Adam Project", said that the duo had already decided to resurrect her superhero character while working on the sci-fi movie.

"I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3— we were on the set of ‘The Adam Project’ and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea," she wrote on ‘Instagram’.

"Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s role since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit," the actor said as she shared the video of her vigorous training that involved HIIT training, boxing and swimming.

"I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together - truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does," she said.

The actor, 52, also thanked “old pal” Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes.

Garner's Elektra Natchios, a trained martial artist, first appeared in 2003's "Daredevil". The actor followed it up with a standalone movie "Elektra" in 2005.