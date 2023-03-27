Jennifer Aniston loved donning a ‘beautiful’ lehenga for ‘Murder Mystery 2’

New Delhi: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston had a gala time gorging on Indian food and donning a ‘beautiful’ lehenga by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra for her upcoming film ‘Murder Mystery 2’.

Aniston, who enjoys a huge fan following in India courtesy of her hit 1990s sitcom ‘Friends’, wore an ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga designed by Malhotra for an Indian wedding sequence in the ‘Netflix’ movie. Renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra McGuire had picked the ensemble for the actor.

Aniston, 54, described the dress, which took approximately three months to create, as a ‘beautiful’ attire that was surprisingly heavy.

“It was a beautiful dress,” the actor told the top news agency.

Sandler, who was also part of the conversation, said Aniston ‘looked stunning’ in the lehenga.

“Thank you, sweetheart,” she responded to her co-star’s praise.

She added, “It was extremely heavy and I wasn’t expecting that. So much respect for all the beautiful women of India who have to not only wear it but also dance their best. We had a really good time.”

The new ‘Netflix’ movie is the sequel to 2019’s ‘Murder Mystery’, which followed married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz, who get caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht.

‘Murder Mystery 2’ lifts off four years after the events of the first film in the comedy mystery franchise. Now, the Spitzes are full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island, a character introduced in the first film. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin, making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect.