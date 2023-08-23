Jennifer Aniston calls cancel culture an obnoxious trend

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, after being caught up in the whole controversy regarding Jamie Foxx’s allegedly anti-Semitic social media post, recently came out to call out cancel culture as an obnoxious trend, wondering if there is any end to it all.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the 54-year-old actor said: “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means. Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

“He’s not a guy. You’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey’. Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God. Ok, suck it up’. I remember he actually came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Harvey Weinstein is a Hollywood producer who has produced several films such as ‘Malena’, ‘Shakespeare in Love’, ‘Gangs of New York’ and has been an executive producer in films such as ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘The Lord of The Rings’. However, he is also a registered sex offender, with charges of molesting and even raping somewhere over 90 women and has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Cancel culture is the practice or tendency of engaging in mass cancelling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure. The trend has become very popular and has been frequently criticised by many celebrities, ranging from Chris Rock to Lizzo, Cate Blanchette, Elon Musk and more.

Aniston is gearing up to star in season three of Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’, which tracks the fallout of a broadcast morning news program after a male co-anchor is kicked off the show following allegations of sexual misconduct. The series explores various perspectives of the #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood and took down Weinstein.