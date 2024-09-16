Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot: I wish I hadn’t done it

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (PTI) Actor Jennie Garth, best known for playing Kelly Taylor in the popular 1990s series "Beverly Hills, 90210", said that she regrets doing The CW's reboot years later.

The actor reprised her role in "90210", which ran from 2008 to 2013.

"I wish I hadn’t done it. No offence to them," Garth said at the 1990s Con in Florida' panel as reported by ‘People’ magazine.

"The producer was a friend of a friend and I remember he came over in my living room, sat me down, billed it as this chance of a lifetime. He asked me to do it and I didn’t know how to say no then. But the people were very nice and all the best to them," she added.

"Beverly Hills, 90210", which ran from 1990 to 2000 for 10 seasons, followed a group of friends living in Beverly Hills as they transitioned from their school days into college and adulthood.

Besides Garth, the late Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling were the other stars from the original series to reprise their characters in "90210", which starred Shenae Grimes-Beech and AnnaLynne McCord and followed wealthy kids at West Beverly Hills High School.

While most of the original cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" didn't reprise their roles in ‘The CW’ reboot, they later came together for Fox's "BH90210" (2019), which saw them play heightened versions of themselves in a fictionalised drama.