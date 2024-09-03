Jenna Ortega has her own ideas for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Jenna Ortega, who is awaiting the release of the second season of her hit streaming show ‘Wednesday’, shared that she presented the ideas for the upcoming season of the show to the executive producer and director of the show, Tim Burton.

The actress recalled meeting Tim Burton a couple of days before ‘Wednesday’ came out and talked about the potential of season two and what they wanted to do. He told her to write down some ideas for the second season of the show.

Jenna appeared on the chat show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and said, “I said, ‘Okay, I got you’. I was feverishly scribbling in my journal for a week and when I met with him and opened up my journal and presented these ideas, he just placed the script of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ on my journal”.

Both ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and some episodes of ‘Wednesday’ are directed by Tim Burton. The actress also revealed how Tim offered her a part in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’.

She shared, “I remember hearing about ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ because the writers for ‘Wednesday’ are the writers for the film as well. So, I heard about that and I was so excited about that. I congratulated them and then I just kind of forgot about it and went about my career.”

Jenna further mentioned, “Tim told me, ‘There is no pressure, but I think there is a part for you in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’. But again, if you don’t want to do it it’s up to you’. I just said, ‘Okay thanks Tim’. I got in my car and then 10 minutes later, I pulled over on the side of PCH.”

“PCH is not somewhere you want to pull up to the side too, but I sat on the rocks in front of the water and I just read the script for an hour and then I called my team and said, ‘I can’t tell you what I agree to but I agree to it. I’m not available from this time to this time’ and it was that quick,” she added.