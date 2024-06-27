Jeffrey Wright joins Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency'

Los Angeles: Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright has boarded the cast of the upcoming ‘Paramount+’ espionage thriller series "The Agency", fronted by Michael Fassbender.

The show, currently in production in London, is the remake of the French series "Le Bureau des Legendes".

Joe Wright will direct the first two episodes of the 10-part series, penned by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

"The Agency" will follow Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station, reported ‘Deadline’.

"When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage," read the official synopsis.

Wright, who was recently nominated for a best actor Oscar for "American Fiction", will play Henry, the Director of Operations and mentor to Martian (Fassbender).

The original show "Le Bureau des Legendes" was created by Eric Rochant and is a ‘Canal+ Creation Originale’ series produced by ‘TOP - The Originals Productions and Federation Studios’.

George Clooney and Grant Heslov are attached to executive produce "The Agency" via their ‘Smokehouse Pictures’ alongside Fassbender, Wright and the Butterworths.