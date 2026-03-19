Jeet returns on May 27 with ‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’

After a two-year hiatus, Bengali superstar Jeet returns to the big screen with the high-octane ‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’, set to release on May 27, shortly after the Assembly elections in West Bengal. The film carries a lot of expectations, riding heavily on the shoulders of the star.

Last year, Jeet had just one release, the widely acclaimed ‘Netflix’ series ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, where he portrayed IPS officer Arjun Maitra. Marking his OTT debut, the actor delivered a standout performance that became a major talking point. This summer, he returns to cinemas with a patriotic drama set in 1960s Kolkata. The story revolves around a string of calculated robberies targeting the powerful, triggering both fear and intrigue. At the centre is Ananta Singh, an ageing, enigmatic figure seen by some as a criminal and by others as a saviour. Jeet essays this complex role with the narrative unfolding across timelines to explore Ananta’s past as a devoted freedom fighter under Masterda Surya Sen during the Independence movement and his later transformation into a disillusioned man witnessing the erosion of the nation’s ideals.

Refusing to accept this betrayal, Ananta turns to radical justice, using his combat skills and sharp intellect to wage a new battle, this time for the oppressed. The teaser, unveiled on Thursday, hints at a compelling transformation by Jeet, both physically and emotionally, which is expected to be one of the film’s highlights.

Directed by Pathikrit Basu, the film was initially slated for a Durga Puja release. However, industry insiders suggest that a high-profile Puja release starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly prompted the makers to shift to a summer window. The film also features Tota Roy Chowdhury in a pivotal role. Pathikrit Basu’s previous Bengali outings like ‘Shreeman VS Shreemati’ and ‘Shastri’ have failed to strike a chord with Bengali audiences. With this ambitious project, the director will be looking to raise his game.