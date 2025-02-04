Jeet, Prosenjit unite for first time in ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’

For a while now, Bengali filmmakers have talked about how bringing together stars like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet and Dev could shake up the region’s commercial movie scene. With Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Khakee: The Bengali Chapter’, two of Bengal’s biggest names -Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet - finally team up for a high-stakes ‘Netflix’ series. Prosenjit has earlier worked in hit series like ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Scoop’ on ‘Netflix’, but Jeet is making his Hindi debut with the much-talked-about cop drama. In fact, Prosenjit has worked on Bengali films like ‘Aaye Khukhu Aaye’ with Jeet as the producer.

Though they were both part of the 2018 Bengali film ‘Bagh Bandi Khela’, this is the first time they’re actually sharing screen space. “For Bengali audiences, seeing Jeet and me together is a huge thing,” Prosenjit said at the show’s launch in Mumbai on Monday.

Shot extensively in Bengal, the series boasts an impressive lineup, including Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das.

Set in the early 2000s in Bengal, the story dives into a world where gangsters and politicians call the shots. But when a decorated cop is murdered, IPS Arjun Maitra (played by Jeet) steps in and restores order.

“With ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, we celebrate our continued partnership with ‘Netflix’ in building a franchise where the audience will witness a culturally rich region, bustling streets of Kolkata, new faces, new conflicts and a story that is just as intense but uniquely its own. In line with the trademark ‘Khakee’ flavour, in the upcoming chapter, the stakes are higher, the truths are darker and the challenges are grittier,” said Pandey, whose earlier series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ was a hit. The series has been directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.