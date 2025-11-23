Jee Le Zaraa’s delay was ‘stressful’ for Farhan Akhtar

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who is currently hoping for his film ‘120 Bahadur’ to perform well at the box office, has been away from the director’s chair for quite some time. His last directorial effort was ‘Don 2’ (2011), starring Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, Farhan has announced two directorial projects, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and ‘Don 3’. While ‘Don 3’ is expected to start next year, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ has been stuck in limbo.

In a recent interview, Farhan finally opened up about the delay on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and said that he actually wasted over two years waiting for the film to start, but it never happened. He also implied that the film has been pushed indefinitely for now, as he has moved on to his next projects.

While appearing on the ‘YouTube’ channel ‘Unfiltered by Samdish’, Farhan was talking about his mental health journey as he brought up ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and how delays with that film affected his confidence as a director. He said, “So my film ‘Toofan’ was released in 2021 and right after that, I was set to direct a film called ‘Jee Le Zara’. It just kept getting delayed and for those two years, I kept saying no to all other opportunities that came my way. I did that because when you have to direct, you can only focus on that. If an acting role came, I told them, ‘No, I am soon going to be directing’.”

The film was announced in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as lead actors, but since then, there have been no concrete announcements on the same.

Farhan shared that he kept clearing his schedule, waiting for the film to start and this period was actually quite ‘stressful’ for him. He added, “The date for the film’s shooting just kept shifting ahead. It was such a stressful period because I thought that I was wasting time and before I knew it, two and a half years had gone by.”

The actor admitted that with all that time on his hands and an idle mind, he started feeling insecure about his skills as a director.