Jean Smart's 'Hacks' renewed for season four by HBO Max

Los Angeles: American streamer HBO Max has renewed comedy series "Hacks" for season four.

Created by Paul W Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, the show centres on the professional relationship between Ava, a young comedy writer, and legendary stand-up comedian Deborah, played by veteran actor Jean Smart.

"We congratulate 'Hacks’ brilliant cast and crew and our partners at ‘Universal Television’. 'Hacks' is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava and the rest of the 'Hacks' family," Sarah Aubrey, Head of ‘Max Original Programming’, said in a statement, posted on the official website.

Season four renewal comes on the day "Hacks" concludes its nine-episode third season. The show's first season was released in 2021, followed by the sophomore chapter in 2022.

"Hacks" also stars Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Megan Stalter, Downs, Rose Abdoo and Mark Indelicato. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via ‘First Thought Productions’, as well as Michael Schur, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.