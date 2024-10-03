‘Jealous people are secret admirers’

Her debut Bengali TV show, ‘Ogo Bodhu Sundari’, was a massive hit and it was later remade in Hindi as well. From starting off in television to working with Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap, to headlining Bengali films like ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ and ‘Fatafati’, Ritabhari has traversed quite a long journey. As she gears up for her new Bengali film ‘Bohurupi’ this Durga Puja, ‘Millennium Post’ catches up with her to discuss the present scenario in the Bengali film industry, her meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee and more.

After ‘Fatafati’, now you are part of ‘Bohurupi’. You seem to be really comfortable working in Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay’s films. In ‘Bohurupi’, Shiboprosad plays a pivotal role too. But do you think other production houses in the Bengali industry aren’t quite experimenting with you?

It’s not entirely true. Last year, I worked on a series called Nandini, which was quite different. I also did an interesting film with Mainak Bhaumik. But yes, the role Shibu da and Nandita di gave me in ‘Bohurupi’ is something very different from anything I’ve done before. I play a woman struggling with deep depression and agoraphobia. Over the past two years, I’ve turned down several roles because I didn’t like the characters. But directors like Nandita di and Shibu da know what I can bring to a role and that’s why they trust me.

What kind of roles did you turn down?

I was offered the role of a mother to a 19-year-old and I refused. I won’t do a role that I don’t connect with. Films aren’t my only source of income. I also earn from branding, advertisements and other work. So, I only take on roles I find meaningful. In the Bengali industry, there are fewer production houses and good directors, so only a few good films are made each year. I want to be part of those quality projects like ‘Bohurupi’. For ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’, director Aritra Mukherjee really fought for me. In ‘Bohurupi’, both Shibu da and Nandita di wanted me for the role. When I first heard about the character, I asked Shibu da if he was sure I was the right choice and he said, “We trust you and you’ll make it work.”

How was your experience working with Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay?

They are very clear about what they want and how they see the film. But they also give you space to add your own ideas and make the character your own. This makes it easier to perform well. For any actor, it’s a dream to work with them. There were two moments in the film where I managed to surprise them and everyone clapped. I remember Nandita di coming over to hug me and I felt like I had done my job because I wanted to impress my directors.

This Durga Puja feels different from others. Are you worried about the audience coming to theatres?

I’m a human first and then an actor. The RG Kar Hospital incident has really hurt me. But I’ve gained hope seeing how the people of Bengal came together to protest. When someone in your family passes away, Durga Puja doesn’t stop, but it’s celebrated more quietly. If you’ve seen ‘Windows Productions’ past promotions, they usually go all out. But this time, everything is more low-key, out of respect for the deceased and the protest. We want the audience to see the film, but ultimately, it’s their choice.

From IFFI to Bollywood and now working with Dr Biju (Papa Buka), do you think people in the industry are jealous of you?

Everyone feels jealous at some point. When people can’t figure out how I achieve something, they assume someone must be helping me or think there’s something they don’t know. But my life is clear and a lot of it is on social media. I’ve always just been myself and followed wherever that takes me. I don’t plan anything in advance. Maybe that’s why I travel so much - I make decisions on the spot. But I believe that jealous people are actually secret admirers. Instead of being jealous, they should look at what I’m doing and learn from it. Trust me, there’s no man behind my success. I wish there was - someone with lots of money. (laughs out loud)

You met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and pushed for a Hema Committee-like panel in the Bengali film industry.

When I was in Papua New Guinea, my blood was boiling because I was unable to walk in the RG Kar protest where everyone else was. So, I checked social media every single day after my day’s work to see what was going on in Kolkata. Then I saw a couple of men from my industry lighting candles for Abhaya and I realised these men are, I know for a fact, predators. I was outraged that they came to this protest, ruining it and tarnishing it with their presence. That kind of triggered it, if you ask me because the fire has been there for a long time - many years - because the harassment or assault I faced in my life began early in my career. Now people will think twice because of where I stand. But there was a time when I was vulnerable; I wasn’t someone well known. I was around 20-21.

Up, Close and Personal

What kind of harassment did you face?

It was the typical kind where someone verbally tampered with my thoughts by saying that I should ‘compromise’ with a certain person for work because that was the only way to get work or they tried to convince me that it was the norm. I remember a producer who tried to get physical and that’s when I screamed. I still remember that incident and that’s definitely one of the names going in my complaint.

How supportive was the CM and what steps did you discuss moving forward?

She was extremely supportive. After I made the post, the CM called me and said five ministers were already reading the Hema Committee report to understand how it was carried out. I met her when I returned from Papua New Guinea and she listened to my suggestions, even asking what kind of people should be on the committee. I told her that anyone from the film industry would have some personal ties with others, which might complicate things.