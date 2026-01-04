Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij announce divorce after 14 years of marriage

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been in the news since November last year, following rumours of trouble in their marriage. Reports also claimed that Mahhi was seeking Rs 5 crore in alimony, allegations she later dismissed in a ‘YouTube’ vlog. However, on Sunday, the couple announced their separation, issuing a joint statement on social media.

In the statement, the couple said, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s backs. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”

“Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali,” the statement further read.

While Jay and Mahhi had reportedly separated at the beginning of 2025, the couple had not officially commented on it until recently. In November 2025, Mahhi said, “I didn’t want to talk about this, but I felt that before it gets dirty, it’s best to speak. I am reading that my divorce papers have been signed. Please show me the papers. Until we say something, no one has the right to interfere in our personal lives. Even though we are public figures, we will just tell you as much as we want to. One report claims that I have demanded Rs 5 crores as alimony. Who told you this? I don’t understand what alimony is. According to me, when a man works hard, no woman has the right to that money when they separate. Until I tell you guys, please don’t believe any news. Please respect our privacy. Jay is my family, he will always be, he is a wonderful father to my child and is a wonderful human being.”