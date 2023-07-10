MillenniumPost
'Jawan' 'prevue': The emotional journey of a man

BY PTI10 July 2023 4:07 PM GMT
Jawan prevue: The emotional journey of a man
Mumbai: Earlier this year, he was ‘Pathaan’. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is promising yet another ‘high-octane action thriller’ in 2023 with ‘Jawan’ and on Monday the actor shared a ‘prevue’ of the film on ‘Twitter’.

The ‘prevue’, as the makers dubbed the 2.12-minute-long clip, showcases Shah Rukh featuring in several death-defying stunts, songs and mouthing dialogues in his quintessential style.

Directed by Atlee, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’.

‘Jawan’ is billed as ‘a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society’, the makers said.

“Who am I, who am I not? I don’t know. A promise to a mother or a purpose unfinished. Ask yourself if I am good, bad, a virtue or a curse. Because, for better or worse, I am also you. Ready? You must have heard the name. This is just the beginning. When I become the villain, no hero stands a chance against me,” Shah Rukh’s character could be seen saying in the clip.

In the video, the actor is seen sporting four looks: his face is almost covered with bandages, he has a clean shave, his face is half-covered with a grey mask and a bald look.

‘Jawan’ also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

PTI

