‘Jawan’ fastest to hit the Rs 250-crore mark in India

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller ‘Jawan’ has earned Rs 520.79 crores gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend, the makers said.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

‘Red Chillies Entertainment’, the production house behind ‘Jawan’, shared the worldwide gross box office figures on ‘X’. “Rewriting history at the box office Rs 520.79 crore as gross worldwide box office collection. Highest weekend collection ever,” the post read.

At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crores on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers. The film raised Rs 110.87 crore on day two, Rs 144.22 crore on day three and Rs 136.1 crore on the fourth day.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi film is the fastest to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in India. “ ‘Jawan’ fastest to hit Rs 250 crore. Overtakes ‘Pathaan’, ‘Gadar 2’, ‘KGF 2’ (Hindi) and ‘Baahubali 2’ (Hindi),” he posted on ‘X’.