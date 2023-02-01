'Jawan' director Atlee, wife Priya Mohan blessed with a baby boy

Chennai: Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan on Friday announced the birth of their first child. Mohan, also a film producer, shared the news on her social media accounts.

"They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this. And just like that, our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed," she wrote alongside photos with her filmmaker-husband.

Atlee and Mohan got married in 2014 and the two had announced her pregnancy in December 2022 on social media.

Atlee, whose real name is Arun Kumar, is known for directing blockbuster movies “Raja Rani”, “Their”, “Mersal” and “Bigil”.

His next venture "Jawan", featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is billed as a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

It is produced by Khan’s production company ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ and will release worldwide across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres on June 2, 2023.