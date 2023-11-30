'Jawan' bags first spot in IMDb’s top 10 theatrical releases of 2023 list

With 2023 coming to an end in some time, people have started looking at the year in a nutshell. On Thursday, the list of most popular movies (theatrical and streaming) and most popular web series was unveiled by ‘IMDb’.

The list of top 10 Indian movies released theatrically was dominated by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan as two of his releases after a hiatus of four years found top spots in the list. While ‘Jawan’ clinched the first spot, ‘Pathaan’ comfortably landed the second spot followed by his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Karan Johar’s first directorial in seven years, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Atlee, the director of ‘Jawan’, said: “ ‘Jawan’ is a captivating, emotional and action-entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to rectify societal injustices. This film holds a significant place in our hearts. Its reception and love from the audience worldwide is overwhelming.”

“Throughout my formative years, my knowledge and appreciation of world cinema have been greatly enriched by ‘IMDb’. Being honoured by ‘IMDb’ is truly a dream come true for me. I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan sir, my wife, my team and the esteemed audience for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to each one of you,” he added.

Reacting to the news, Karan expressed, “The team and I are overwhelmed with the love and warmth we have received for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. To be on the top 10 list of ‘IMDb’ is a massive validation of the film’s reception. I am grateful and even more energised as a filmmaker.”

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer ‘Leo’ grabbed the fourth spot on the list of most popular theatrical movies.

With regards to the most popular streaming films, the anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, topped the list followed by the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer ‘Jaane Jaan’ and the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’.