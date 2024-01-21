Jason Reitman's 'SNL 1975' movie adds Gabriel LaBelle, Cooper Hoffman

Los Angeles: "The Fabelmans" star Gabriel LaBelle will play "Saturday Night Live!" creator Lorne Michael in filmmaker Jason Reitman's upcoming movie "SNL 1975".

The film, penned by Reitman and Gil Kenan, is about the early days of the long-running late night comedy sketch show, reported entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’.

The movie will also feature actor Cooper Hoffman of "Licorice Pizza" fame as former NBC executive Dick Ebersol, while Rachel Sennott has been cast as Michaels’ ex-wife Rosie Shuster.

"SNL 1975" will chronicle the true story of what happened on October 11, 1975, when a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. It will showcase behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL.

The screenplay is based on an extensive series of interviews conducted by Reitman and Kenan with all the living cast, writers and crew.

"SNL 1975" will be produced by Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills and Peter Rice.