Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista serve electric chemistry in ‘The Wrecking Crew’

‘Amazon MGM Studios’ released the official trailer of Prime Video’s ‘The Wrecking Crew’ starring Hollywood stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in lead roles.

The synopsis reads, “In this action comedy, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Momoa) and James (Bautista), are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to wreck anything that gets in their way.”

Set in the streets of Hawaii, the film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (‘Blue Beetle’) and also stars Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin.

‘The Wrecking Crew’ is a must-see modern action comedy driven by the electric chemistry of its leading global duo, Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. The two have always wanted to work on a project together and discovered this was the perfect film to finally collaborate on.

A story about brotherhood, family, redemption, masculinity and facing the parts of your past you tried to outrun, the film is surprisingly heartfelt with a lot of humour along the way. It will be available to stream globally on ‘Prime Video’ on January 28, 2026.