Janhvi’s PR team wanted to cut ‘Ambedkar-Gandhi debate’ answer from interview

Janhvi Kapoor, who surprised the internet when she said that it would be ‘interesting to watch a debate between Gandhi and Ambedkar’, said that after she expressed her opinions, her PR team wanted to edit out this portion of her interview. Janhvi said that she, along with her team, wasn’t sure how it would be perceived and tried to get it cut from her interview as she was ‘panicking’ about it.

In a chat with ‘Mashable India’, when asked about this, Janhvi was ‘shocked’ with the way people reacted and wondered out loud, “Is it so hard to believe that a female young actress can have an opinion?” Janhvi then pointed out the ‘irony’ of the situation as many people thought that she was trained by her PR to make that statement when her team was getting ‘hyper’ and wanted it out of the interview. “The irony, I remember that one of the reactions to this was she has been trained by her PR,” she said.

“I said it in conversation. After that interview was over, I looked at my PR to see if I said something wrong and they said that this one thing might get picked up but let’s see. Then the next day, I just started panicking. I said, ‘I don’t want… that the film is just about to release. I don’t know how people will perceive this comment. I don’t know if this is the right thing’. My PR people also started getting hyper and they asked if we could remove that bit. We don’t want unwanted attention. This is a bit risky and they (the publication) said, ‘No, we don’t want to cut it’. That’s what was so ironic that my team wanted to cut it and people are thinking I have been trained,” she shared.

Janhvi then shared that she had been spending a lot of time with filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and it was her conversation with him that encouraged her to read more about caste discrimination. “He was telling me about his experiences. That sparked a curiosity in my head that I am a part of this society. I am a Hindu and I know so little about my culture and society. I live on Ambedkar Road and I don’t know anything about its history. I should be ashamed of myself, so I got quite triggered,” she said and added that this led to reading Ambedkar’s book ‘Annihilation of Caste’.